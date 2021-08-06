Cancel
Think you know everything about Samsung's next foldables? You're probably right, but there's still a new leak

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
You have to feel for Samsung right now. Galaxy Unpacked is just a few days away, but many of its surprises have already been spoiled. We've seen what the S Pen-equipped Galaxy Z Fold3 looks like, along with its clamshell little brother, the Z Flip3. Both variants of the Galaxy Watch4 have been spotted, along with a full unboxing of the Galaxy Buds2. There's always time for another leak, of course, and today, we're learning all about the specs of both of Samsung's upcoming folding phones.

