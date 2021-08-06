The Truth About The Father Of Juicing

John "Jay" Kordich, "The Father of Juicing," earned his nickname after rising to fame for a series of infomercials promoting the Juiceman juicer in the 1990s for JM Marketing. His passion for the concept of juicing — extracting nutrients in liquid form from fruits and vegetables — and his own anecdotal history of the power of the practice, together fueled his abilities as a salesman. In fact, he was recruited by JM Marketing after executives witnessed his sales pitch for juicers at a Seattle trade show in 1988. And after the first infomercial debuted in mid-1991, the product became such a hit that a slew of competitors entered the market and according to the Chicago Tribune, led to the sale of roughly two million extractors in 1991, making it the nation's best-selling small appliance. When you consider other small appliances include household staples like toasters, blenders, and microwaves, that's no small feat.