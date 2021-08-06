Cancel
What Is Piloncillo And How Do You Use It?

If you're always looking for new ways to indulge your sweet tooth, you should definitely learn more about piloncillo, a unique variety of cane sugar. Piloncillo (pronounced pee-lon-SEE-yoh according to Mex Grocer) is widely used in Mexico and other Latin American countries. According to Isabel Eats, it's a type of cane sugar that goes through far fewer processes than regular white or brown sugars, and so has a richer and more complex flavor. Piloncillo is sold as a hard mass of dark brown sugar, with shapes that include plastic-wrapped cones, small loaves, flat bricks, and disks. Piloncillo sizes can range from just a couple of ounces up to a pound.

