Orioles Prospect Kyle Brnovich: Work Last Year Helping Him In 2021
Orioles pitching prospect Kyle Brnovich, now with Double-A Bowie, attributes his success this year to the work he put in at home in Florida during his time off last year. “I think during COVID, the ways I got creative in throwing bullpens and sort of going about my work at home,” Brnovich said on Glenn Clark Radio July 30 regarding what helped him. “A lot of stuff was shut down during that time. I would throw bullpens into a tire. You know you have to get pretty imaginative on how you kind of go about that.”pressboxonline.com
