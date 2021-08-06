Orioles Prospect Kyle Brnovich: Work Last Year Helping Him In 2021

The Detroit Tigers (54-60) will challenge the Baltimore Orioles (38-72) in the AL Inter-division three-game tournament at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Detroit just finished their recent series with a 1-2 record against the Cleveland Indians over the weekend. The Tigers split the first two matches with a 1-6 defeat on Friday and a one-run triumph at 2-1 on Saturday. However, Detroit ended up scoring in the first three innings only and finished scoreless in the remaining frames resulting in a 5-7 defeat to the Indians on Sunday. The Tigers also notched five hits with two errors committed in that loss. Pitcher Wily Peralta lasted for 5.0 innings with two earned runs on six base hits allowed while awarded one free base and struck out four Cleveland batters in the loss. Center Fielder led his team with a one-run score on one hit and three RBIs in the losing effort.