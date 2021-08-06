Costco Has Good News For Hippeas Fans

The chicken sandwich is a classic food option that's perfect for a snack anytime, anywhere. According to Eat This, Not That!, certain sandwich shops have managed to consistently impress customers with their menu items such as Jimmy John's. Which make sense considering that nearly all the options at the chain are worth trying. Popular brands such as Jersey Mike's and Subway are heavyweights as well, and have many locations spread out all over the country. Basically, if you're looking for a satisfying sandwich, it's highly likely that you have a preferred brand that you turn to.