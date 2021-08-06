Costco Has Good News For Hippeas Fans
Hippeas, a brand of puffed chickpea snacks, has caught the national love and attention of the general American public and even counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio as one of its investors (via Yahoo!). After the brand's Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs disappeared from select Costco stores, a Reddit user has reported that this popular snack has returned to shelves in Temecula, California. Eat This, Not That reports that a different Redditor based in Los Angeles has also recently spotted Hippeas at their local Costco.www.mashed.com
