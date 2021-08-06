Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temecula, CA

Costco Has Good News For Hippeas Fans

By Taylor Huang
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hippeas, a brand of puffed chickpea snacks, has caught the national love and attention of the general American public and even counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio as one of its investors (via Yahoo!). After the brand's Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs disappeared from select Costco stores, a Reddit user has reported that this popular snack has returned to shelves in Temecula, California. Eat This, Not That reports that a different Redditor based in Los Angeles has also recently spotted Hippeas at their local Costco.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Temecula, CA
Lifestyle
Temecula, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Temecula, CA
Temecula, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Sea Salt#Food Drink#American#Yahoo#Redditor#Faq#Costco Fan#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With Crumbl Cookies

Gourmet cookie company Crumbl Cookies is on thin icing. As it nears the finish line for its ambitious "20 Weeks of 20 New Flavors" sales event, the brand has begun racking up negative reviews on TikTok, with customers complaining of botched delivery orders. Negative Crumbl reviews have been trickling in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

12 Popular Ice Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Let's just start by saying, all ice cream is good. Expensive ice cream is good, medium-priced ice cream is good, even that cheap generic stuff your grandma used to buy is good, if only in a nostalgic sort of way. And really, if you have to choose between so-so ice cream and no ice cream at all, you'll take the so-so ice cream because the alternative is just too horrible to ponder.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

23% Think This Grocery Store Has The Best Customer Service

Customer service is every bit as important as selection and affordability at a grocery store, perhaps even more so. Think about it: You're spending your hard-earned money on the most essential things for you and your family. If you can't find something, if an item is damaged, if you spot a price discrepancy — basically, if there's a hitch in your regular shopping routine, it's vital it gets fixed. And it sure would be nice if it was fixed by a friendly and efficient employee, wouldn't it?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Cracker Barrel Biscuits Are So Good

In a world of get-up-and-go fast-food grease joints and cheap, sometimes unfulfilling, burgers and fries, there comes a time when you just want to sit down in a place that isn't the stuffy interior of your car and enjoy an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal. In a world of clowns, kings, red-haired girls, and jack-in-the-boxes, Cracker Barrel offers customers a place of rustic charm and hot homemade meals. From the lattice interior walls festooned with turn-of-the-century farm tools and Coca-Cola advertisements to the modest general-store styled lobby selling boxes of candy and Christmas ornaments, to those little wooden peg games at almost every table, Cracker Barrels feels worlds away from the modern high-paced empire of quick flash-fried foods.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Biggest Dunkin' Donuts Fails Of All Time

"America runs on Dunkin'," or so says the long-running slogan for the chain formerly and still commonly known as Dunkin' Donuts. The chain of more than 11,000 sweet treat bakeries has sold countless donuts, muffins, sandwiches, and steaming cups of coffee to millions over the past 70-plus years. A morning trip to Dunkin' is an unbreakable ritual for Americans in 41 states, a necessary stop to grab a hit of coffee (hot, iced, or creamed and sweetened) and maybe a quick breakfast, be it an egg sandwich or one of the restaurant's many signature donuts, like a Boston Kreme, jelly-filled, glazed, or chocolate-frosted.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

For Fast Food French Fries, One Stands Above The Rest

For years, mankind has struggled to master the great vegetable we know as the potato, especially in its "French fried" state. We know the horror stories of the bad French fry, be it oven-form or fried in oil. Hot, slug-like sticks dripping with grease, thick-cut fries so undercooked in the middle that it's as if the so-called "chef" who made them merely tossed them in the microwave, or taking the first bite to discover a cold, chunky interior.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Sandwich Shop Has The Best Chicken According To 32% Of People

The chicken sandwich is a classic food option that's perfect for a snack anytime, anywhere. According to Eat This, Not That!, certain sandwich shops have managed to consistently impress customers with their menu items such as Jimmy John's. Which make sense considering that nearly all the options at the chain are worth trying. Popular brands such as Jersey Mike's and Subway are heavyweights as well, and have many locations spread out all over the country. Basically, if you're looking for a satisfying sandwich, it's highly likely that you have a preferred brand that you turn to.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What It's Like To Work At Red Lobster, According To Employees

Red Lobster is a popular name in the world of casual style restaurants. The chain offers several employment opportunities, including but not limited to hourly gigs, management positions, and corporate roles. Here is an impressive fact: the brand has made it to Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list of 2021. It currently has over 50,000 employees in America and Canada.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Starbucks Baristas Wish You Knew About The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

Anyone that has ever worked as a barista at Starbucks or anyone that has ordered a secret menu drink from the coffee chain knows that some of the orders can be complicated to say, let alone make. However, there's one drink that's now on the menu that has really got a lot of Starbucks baristas in a tizzy. Some have even taken to Reddit to express their frustrations towards this item: the ever-popular Mango Dragonfruit Refresher.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Target Fans Need To Know About These Limited-Time Fall Snacks

Once upon a time, if you wanted groceries, your choices were to head on over to either your local, independently owned grocery store or one of a few major supermarkets. Over the years, however, groceries have become increasingly available at department stores such as Walmart and Target — so much so that both Walmart and Target are now considered to be among the largest food sellers in the U.S. (via CBS News).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are So Excited For Its Vegan Meat Lover's Pizza

Trader Joe's has always been a favorite of veggie-forward foodies, and now the chain is bringing the ultimate of comfort foods to the vegan crowd. Introducing the Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza. This plant-based pie is made with a trifecta of meatless pepperoni slices, meatless Italian sausage crumbles, and meatless chorizo, as well as topped with a vegan mozzarella. And as would be expected, this speciality pizza has the internet buzzing.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Baskin-Robbins Japan Ice Cream Cake Pokemon Fans Needs To See

We all know fast food menus are more fun in different countries. From KFC with Chizza in Japan (pizza with a base made from fried chicken) and Shawarma Rice Bowls in the Phillipines, to McDonald's with Shrimp Filet-Os in Japan and Poutine in Canada, and even the Doritos Pizza at Pizza Hut in Pakistan (via BuzzFeed), there is no denying those restaurant locations outside the U.S. can get wild.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

Costco Has The Largest Number Of Warehouses In This State

Ah, Costco. The wholesale wonderland and heavenly haven of deals filled with perfectly priced products that keep customers coming back time and time again. Shoppers love Costco for their bargains on a wide range of products, from food to wine to electronics to household necessities, including the store's most popular item: toilet paper. It's probably one of the only places in America where you can still get a hot dog and soda combo meal for $1.50. Members love to return for their tried-and-true favorite items. In fact, 42.55% of Costco shoppers surveyed admit to buying a rotisserie chicken every time they shop. It's a shopping experience Kris Jenner likened to a massage (via The New York Times Magazine).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are So Excited For Its Returning Peanut Butter Chocolate Snack Mix

Costco is known for having some cult-favorite products, and one of them is now returning to shelves. While the big box retailer has tons of different snack and trail mixes to choose from, nothing quite hits the spot like Hoody's Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix. There's just something oh-so delicious about the sweet and salty combination of peanut butter and chocolate that keeps hands reaching back into the jar for more. Fortunately, a Costco fan account on Instagram, @CostcoBuys, spotted the jars in a store and posted a video on August 4 sharing the good news.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco's Popular Strawberry-Topped Cheesecake Has Finally Returned

Costco has great news for fans of one of their popular desserts. Their strawberry-topped cheesecake was a fan-favorite among many shoppers, who were left disappointed when it disappeared from Costco shelves. It delivers a decadent blend of rich, creamy cheesecake, refreshing fruity topping with real strawberries, and light whipped cream, making it the perfect indulgence to treat yourself with or to help celebrate a special occasion or get-together. And at over 5 pounds per cake, it is an ideal party dessert to share with others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy