Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cher, Grimes, Normani and more stars pose for 2022 Pirelli Calendar

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a yearlong pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pirelli Calendar is back for 2022. Photographed by singer-turned-shutterbug Bryan Adams, next year’s edition will star some of music’s biggest names: Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis and Saweetie. Snapped in...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Cher
Person
Christy Turlington
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Normani
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Kali Uchis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Photography#Cher Grimes#The Pirelli Calendar#Capri#Italian#Mid 2010s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Normani Eyes Collaborations With Beyonce & Rihanna

Normani may have just nabbed a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single ‘Wild Side,’ but that hasn’t stopped her from pounding the promotional pavement in support of the Cardi B assisted cut. The singer’s latest stop was Hot Radio Maine, where she sat down with...
Visual ArtDIY Photography

Famous musician Bryan Adams is shooting 2022 Pirelli Calendar

Most people know Bryan Adams as a rock musician and the man behind some timeless hits. But he’s one of the musicians who are equally good at photography. His photography career is admirable as well as the one in music, and he is photographing his fellow musicians for the 2022 Pirelli Calendar.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The 2022 Pirelli Calendar is inspired by a life on the road

The annual reveal of the Pirelli Calendar is always an exciting moment in fashion, and this year is no different, particularly after a forced year off as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Details of the 2022 edition have today being announced. The calendar will feature names including Cher, Grimes...
MusicVogue

Cher Brings Her Unique Brand Of Fabulous To The New Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli calendar is back! To resurrect the photographic tome, which has featured some of the most provocative imagery from the art and fashion worlds, after a year’s hiatus, the tyre giant called in the big guns to star on its pages. Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Iggy Pop, St Vincent, Kali Uchis, Saweetie and Bohan Phoenix were captured by Bryan Adams in Los Angeles and Capri for the 48th edition, entitled On The Road.
BusinessTimes-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Globes, ACM, Pirelli

Embattled HFPA announces reforms to bylaws, membership; Keith Urban, Carly Pearce to play ACM Honors; Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson star in Pirelli calendar. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ab1e10115ac64dde857eaf32e158e9fe.
CelebritiesPage Six

Sarah Jessica Parker might be skipping the Met Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker always makes a statement at the Met Gala, whether she’s showing up in a meme-worthy headpiece or hitting the red carpet in a divisive dress. But at this year’s American fashion-themed event, the ever-stylish “Sex and the City” star might be MIA — along with her BFF, Andy Cohen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Nick Grimshaw recalls 'chaotic' Radio 1 interview with Harry Styles after boozy BRITs

After 14 years, hundreds of A List celeb guests, and some very memorable hangovers, Nick Grimshaw will hang up his microphone at Radio 1 this afternoon. And the broadcaster - who has aspirations to move into interior design TV - has spent a decade and a half entertaining us with his celeb pals including Adele, Kate Moss, Katy Perry and Rita Ora, as well as prank calling his mum on air.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Post Malone’s Stylist Launches Dresses For Dudes

Catherine Hahn is no stranger to shopping in the women’s section for her male clients, pulling frilly blouses and jewelry, and remaking women’s-inspired pieces for her guys. “There never seem to be as many options [for men] as ladies’ clothing,” says Hahn. Last April, she styled Post Malone in a dress, a dainty floral print frock that the artist wore over a white T-shirt for his live-streamed Nirvana tribute concert in Los Angeles. The look was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar dress when he performed at a concert in Amherst, Massachusetts back in 1990. The iconic fashion statement still packs a grungy punch. Malone’s rendition was applauded by fans and the media alike. The moment was a catalyst for Hahn to launch her own line of dresses for men this summer, called Hesher World. “Posty looked so cool and comfortable in the dress which inspired me to design more and want to make dresses for all! It's so nice to have menswear options outside of the traditional suits, pants and shirts, or shorts and shirts, combinations,” says Hahn. “I wanted to make a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, to school, to skateboard in, or on a date.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Who Is Mark Hampton, Believed To Be Father Of Christina Ricci’s Baby

Christina Ricci is expecting! The Addams Family Values star is pregnant for a second time, but her first with Mark Hampton. Who’s Mark Hampton? Gossip Cop can fill you in. It’s been a tough few years for Ricci but things are definitely looking up. She split up with her husband of seven years, James Heerdegen, and it wasn’t exactly smooth. Police got involved and a custody battle ensued. Ricci isn’t wallowing though, for she has a new bundle of joy to look forward to.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson Dazzles In Purple-Sequined Dress At The ‘Respect’ Premiere — Photos

Jennifer Hudson attended the premiere for the highly-anticipated Aretha Franklin biopic on Aug. 8 dressed in a beautiful purple-sequined gown from Dolce & Gabbana. Jennifer Hudson, 39, looked like an absolute queen on Sunday (Aug. 8) at the premiere of her new film, Respect. The Oscar winner, who plays Aretha Franklin in the highly-anticipated biopic, dazzled at the movie’s premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Jennifer wore a strapless purple-sequined dress from Dolce & Gabbana that had a six-foot long train as she posed for photos on the carpet. She finished off her stunning look with matching purple earrings and Christian Louboutin heels.
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Stunted at Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday

It was a star-studded affair at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard on August 7, and despite the guest list being reportedly slashed due to Covid-19 concerns, some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made the cut. The celebrity couple, who tend to coordinate their outfits on a regular basis, have generally been described by their fans as couples-style goals, and their arrival on the scene this past Saturday was no exception.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wears a Breezy Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for Date Night with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are stepping out on the town. The rekindled couple were photographed heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday and, of course, wore color-coordinating ensembles for the occasion. Lopez opted for a sexy two-piece linen set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching asymmetrical maxi skirt paired with strappy nude heels and a stud-embellished quilted handbag by Valentino. Affleck looked dapper in a linen blazer layered over a white button-down and black trousers.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jackie Chan's Proteges Die Within Days of One Another

Two stunt performers who learned their craft under Jackie Chan died within days of each other. Yang Sheng, who worked with Chan in Police Story, died on July 28 at 58. Bradley James Allan, who fought with Chan in Gorgeous, died on Saturday at 48. Chan remembered their work in a blog post on Saturday, calling the past few days a "very difficult and sad time for me."

Comments / 0

Community Policy