Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Don Sweeney Leaving Door Open For David Krejci To Rejoin Bruins

By Logan Mullen
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. For now, David Krejci is off to play in his native Czech Republic. But if he decides down the road he’d like to return to the Boston Bruins,...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Don Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Zoom#The Czech League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLsemoball.com

Krejci leaving Bruins to play in native Czech Republic

BOSTON (AP) -- David Krejci is leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 NHL seasons to continue his hockey career in his native Czech Republic. The 35-year-old Krejci, whose contract had expired, announced his decison in a social media post sent out by the Bruins on Friday. "At this point in...
NHLABC News

Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci returning to native Czech Republic

David Krejci announced he will not return to the Boston Bruins next season, leaving the NHL after 15 seasons to return home to the Czech Republic. "Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I. At this point in my career and life, I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family, who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams," Krejci said in a statement Friday. "I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up."
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

David Krejci to continue career in native Czech Republic

Longtime Boston Bruins forward David Krejci is continuing his hockey career in his native Czech Republic. Krejci, 35, took to social media on Friday to make the announcement. "Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I. At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams," Krejci wrote in a Twitter post. "I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.
NHLYardbarker

David Krejci Says He Won’t Be Returning to Boston Bruins Next Season

David Krejci won’t be back with the Boston Bruins next season. In fact, he won’t be back in the NHL at all. Krejci released a long statement on Friday stating that he’s been thinking long and hard about his NHL career since the playoffs ended and he’ll be returning to the Czech Republic to play hockey so that his family and friends can watch him finish out his professional hockey career.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Bruins Have 3 Good Trade Pieces for the Offseason

There are a couple of ways that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney can construct the roster for the 2021-22 season. He could retain as many as his free agents that he wants, while also diving out into the free-agent pool from the other teams in the NHL. Friday, he signed Taylor Hall to a four-year contract to return to the Bruins. If things don’t work out in the free-agent market, then Sweeney could always look to make a trade.
NHL985thesportshub.com

The Bruins are not closing the door on Tuukka Rask

Musical chairs made their way to the Bruins’ crease on Wednesday afternoon. With Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar the team’s only two NHL goaltenders signed when free agency began at 12 p.m., the Bruins created a crowd when they threw $20 million at free agent Linus Ullmark. The payday was more than your standard ‘veteran brought in for mere competition’ with Swayman and Vladar, and that round of musical chairs ultimately led to the B’s shipping Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.
NHLcbslocal.com

Sean Kuraly Leaving Bruins, Signing With Blue Jackets

BOSTON (CBS) — Sean Kuraly, who’s spent his entire professional career with the Bruins organization, is leaving Boston. The 28-year-old center is signing a four-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Aaron Portzline. Kuraly is a native of Dublin, Ohio, and he played four seasons at the Miami...
NHLWMUR.com

Bruins to re-sign center David Krejci, defenseman Mike Reilly, according to reports

The Boston Bruins are reportedly bringing back one of their longest-tenured players and another who they recently acquired. Veteran center David Krejci will be coming back to the Bruins, according to New England Hockey Journal managing editor Kirk Luedeke. According to Luedke, a source told him that Krejci and the B's have been wanting to get a deal done.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Czech Republic Team Welcomes Ex-Bruin David Krejci With Goofy Video

Did you know “Krej?í” translates to “tailor” in Czech?. No? Well, neither did we, until we watched the video that David Krejci’s Czech Extraliga team shared Monday night. HC Olomouc welcomed Krejci, who last week announced he had ended his run with the Boston Bruins to return to his native...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Share David Krejci Tribute Video After Boston Icon’s Announcement

David Krejci is a Boston Bruins icon, and the team is treating Friday’s news as such. Krejci announced he was returning to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional career. Krejci was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and said he would take some time to decide what he wanted to do. The 35-year-old long had said he wanted to continue his career in his native country, so the development was not a total surprise.
NHLNHL

David Krejci: Through the Years

A timeline of the longtime center's career in Boston. BostonBruins.com - David Krejci announced on Friday that he will be heading back to his native Czech Republic after 15 seasons, 962 games, and a Stanley Cup championship with the Boston Bruins. Here's a look back at his career in Black & Gold:
NHL985thesportshub.com

Taking a look at the Bruins’ options to replace David Krejci

Make no mistake about it, the loss of David Krejci is a massive one for the Bruins. A constant in the Bruins’ lineup for almost a decade and a half, having Krejci behind Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins’ depth chart has given the Black and Gold a one-two center punch that few teams have been able to best. Especially come postseason time, with Krejci being a two-time postseason-leading scorer (2011 and 2013), and with his 111 playoff points since 2010 tied with Bergeron tied for the fifth-most in the NHL, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov, and Geno Malkin.
NHLPosted by
NESN

David Krejci Announces Departure From Bruins In Heartfelt Statement

David Krejci most certainly will be missed in Boston. The longtime Boston Bruins center announced his departure from the squad Friday afternoon as he’s set to return to the Czech Republic to finish out his career playing in his home country. Krejci will go down as one of the most...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins center David Krejci officially joins new Czech team

It took Bruins center David Krejci, fresh off announcing that he was returning to his native Czech Republic, less than three days to find his Czech League team, as revealed in a video dropped by HC Olomouc on Monday morning. A 20-minute drive (just over 11 miles) from Krejci’s hometown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy