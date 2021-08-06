Sorting out the crowded NL MVP field: If Padres' Fernando Tatís Jr. misses weeks, who becomes the frontrunner?

With less than two months left in the season, the American League MVP race looks like Shohei Ohtani with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. closely following. In the National League, things are a bit murkier. To wit, Ronald Acuña Jr. has already suffered a season-ending injury, Jacob deGrom only has made 15 starts and now Fernando Tatis Jr. is on the shelf with a shoulder injury. If voting were held right now, my hunch is Tatís would win. But what if he's out another four weeks? What if he misses the rest of the season?