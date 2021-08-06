Cancel
Cleveland, OH

The Salvation Army Teams Up with Walmart to "Stuff the Bus"

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND — As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families and individuals continue to experience daily challenges that threaten their wellbeing. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families still recovering economically from the pandemic, as they are forced to to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.

