Software stock Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has been barreling up the charts since mid-May, when it hit an annual low of $157.03. In fact, the security added a solid 42.8% over the past three months, with consistent support at its 20-day moving average, while long term support at the 140-day moving average has helped contain most of ZS’ pullback for nearly two years. Plus, Zscaler stock just touched a record high of $249.71 late last week, and remains within a chip shot of that peak.