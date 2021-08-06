More Than Half North Adams Nursing Home Residents Now Positive For COVID-19

In the week since it was first reported, a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home has spread to more than half of the residents. Operator Berkshire Healthcare says 52 of 91 residents at the North Adams Commons now have COVID-19. Only three are reported to have been unvaccinated before the outbreak began in late July. Of the home’s 96 staff members, 10 have tested positive. Half are vaccinated.