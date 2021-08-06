Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Adams, MA

More Than Half North Adams Nursing Home Residents Now Positive For COVID-19

wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the week since it was first reported, a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home has spread to more than half of the residents. Operator Berkshire Healthcare says 52 of 91 residents at the North Adams Commons now have COVID-19. Only three are reported to have been unvaccinated before the outbreak began in late July. Of the home’s 96 staff members, 10 have tested positive. Half are vaccinated.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Lenox, MA
North Adams, MA
Health
City
North Adams, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Skilled Nursing Facility#The North Adams Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 3

Community Policy