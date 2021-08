ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is now tracking cases of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough. Those are people who are fully vaccinated yet still become infected with COVID-19. Health officials say it is normal for that to happen in a small percentage of people. A vaccine breakthrough case of COVID-19 is when a person tests positive 14 or more days after their final dose of vaccine, and the person has not previously tested positive for COVID-19.