Watch the Foo Fighters’ disco alter ego drown out the Westboro Baptist Church with a Bee Gees cover

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month the Foo Fighters donned their disco alter-ego Dee Gees in order to release Hail Satin, a record jam-packed with Bee Gees covers. Now they’ve decided to use the power of disco for good, drowning out the Westboro Baptist Church’s hateful messages in a drive-by disco truck. Videos posted...

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

