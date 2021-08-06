Cancel
Case dropped against man who waited 3 years for a trial for a DWI

Austin Star-News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZKZd_0bJxhNaM00
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) A 39-year-old father was arrested in July 2018, for drunken driving and proceeded to wait three years for a trial while gathering $7,000 for a lawyer and missing work for pre-trial hearings.

Harold Mitchell refused several plea deal offers including one that would have left a felony on his record, according to KVUE.

In July, he was the first defendant to go on trial since the pandemic with a case that had a fundamental flaw that prosecutors could have found with a phone call.

After waiting 36 months his trial ultimately ended with a dismissal due to insufficient evidence and an acknowledgment to the jurors that they could not prove their case.

“I was shaking like a cat on the hot tin roof. You understand? I was shaking," Mitchell said of going to trial to KVUE. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were going to convict me for that or what. I was really, really nervous.”

After Mitchell's story was being investigated, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza apologized to him.

"He has suffered through a process that I can only imagine has taken a toll on him and his family," Garza said. "The reality is that the State fell far short of its obligations in this case."

According to a review of the case, prosecutors Dymond Hayes and Joe Frederick did not interview a state toxicologist, a key witness in the trial until after the trial began July 19.

It wasn't until the second day of testimony an assistant district attorney discussed Mitchell's blood test with the analyst. His blood test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.075, according to his attorney. The analyst said that she could not extrapolate that he was intoxicated from any substances at the time of the arrest.

Garza's office has recently put up new prosecution policies requiring them to seek approval from higher-ranking agency officials if their case is dependent on expert testimony.

Mitchell said he is relieved at the outcome of his case, but the threat of going to jail in the two years was terrifying.

Austin, TX
