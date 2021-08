Jahmil Eady couldn’t help but laugh a little thinking back to the moment on the set of her first film “Heartland” that made her cry. It was the film’s final scene and co-stars Maxine Goynes and Haskell Anderson III looked exactly like the characters that the writer/director had in her head as they embraced, so convincing as a woman and the grandfather she was about to lose to cancer that it moved the entire crew to tears. However, the very act of filming might’ve tipped her hand as to where she came down the provocative question at the heart of the film, when Goynes’ Jackie has trouble putting away her camera in an effort to keep his memory alive, neglecting how he’s trying to connect with her in his final days.