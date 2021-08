“Romanticizing your life” is the process of viewing your life through rose-colored glasses and living like you’re the main character in a movie. The phrase has been popping up all over the internet as many people are trying to pretend they’re in an indie film. It’s perfect for people who want to change their outlook on life and make the most of where they live. As much as everyone wants to be the protagonist grabbing coffee in New York City, some of us are frustrated living in our small towns. Romanticizing your life will fix that predicament and it only takes a few easy steps.