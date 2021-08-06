Clevelander Wins Gold in Tokyo

With the largest contingent of athletes from any country in the world, the USA certainly features men and women from all reaches within our great nation. Athing Mu, the gold medalist in the women’s 800 meter run, hails from the east coast in Trenton, NJ while gold medalist swimmer Lydia Jacoby is on the other end of the geographic spectrum where she calls Alaska home. Then you have the other several hundred athletes on the team who come from all points in between. Case in point, Katie Nageotte, from right here in our own backyard of Olmsted Falls, Ohio.