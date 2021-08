The final battle in The Forgotten City is a war of words. We won’t get into the spoiler-y details — just trust us, if you want to get the true ‘canon’ ending, you’ll need to defeat the boss with well-chosen words. All the bosses in The Forgotten City can be talked down, making you feel exceedingly clever when you successfully pry through their vocal defenses and defeat them in a well-reasoned debate. You can’t just throw out epic put-downs, you’ve got to convince these guys instead of egging them on. And that means appealing to your nature.