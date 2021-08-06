Michael Bublé reschedules Charlotte concert from August to October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Bublé fans will have to wait until this fall to see the cool crooner in Charlotte.

Bublé recently announced that he was postponing 10 of his U.S. tour dates that were scheduled between Aug. 13-28, which includes his stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center that was set for Aug. 17.

The singer’s concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. led him to the decision.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” Bublé said in a news release.

Bublé will now perform at the Spectrum Center on Oct. 24.

Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored. Tickets for the new date are also available for purchase at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

The show, originally scheduled for March 18, 2020 at Spectrum Center, was among the first cancellations due to the pandemic and has been rescheduled several times since.

