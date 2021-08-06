Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Michael Bublé reschedules Charlotte concert from August to October

By Your704 Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178jUs_0bJxePzx00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Bublé fans will have to wait until this fall to see the cool crooner in Charlotte.

Bublé recently announced that he was postponing 10 of his U.S. tour dates that were scheduled between Aug. 13-28, which includes his stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center that was set for Aug. 17.

[ Charlotte concerts you need to know about ]

The singer’s concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. led him to the decision.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” Bublé said in a news release.

Bublé will now perform at the Spectrum Center on Oct. 24.

Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored. Tickets for the new date are also available for purchase at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

The show, originally scheduled for March 18, 2020 at Spectrum Center, was among the first cancellations due to the pandemic and has been rescheduled several times since.

(WATCH: Drummer Charlie Watts drops out of Rolling Stones U.S. tour after medical procedure)

Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Michael Bublé
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Spectrum Center#Rolling Stones#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy