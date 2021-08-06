Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

'Four Ferraris': Italy race to shock 4x100 gold at Olympics

By GERALD IMRAY
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d0xw_0bJxd6WQ00

TOKYO — (AP) — There are some things track fans are used to: Nobody stops the Jamaican women at these Olympics and the tireless Sifan Hassan is a contender for a medal in every distance race she enters.

Other things might take some getting used to: Italy is a sprint power. It now owns the gold medal in the men's 4x100-meter relay to go with the shocking 100-meter gold that Marcell Jacobs won.

The Italian relay team made Jacobs a double Olympic champion Friday, as the country pulled off a stunner to equal Jacobs' solo triumph five nights earlier. Jacobs ran the second leg of Italy's 37.5-second trip around the track, and Filippo Tortu outraced Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to the line.

Tortu, who was slightly behind at the changeover, dipped first for a .01-second victory.

“We are four Ferraris,” Tortu said.

The triumph set off a second bout of Italian sprint celebrations on the track at the Olympic Stadium — two more than anyone expected when these Games opened.

Canada, featuring 200-meter champion Andre De Grasse, took bronze in 37.70. A Jamaican Olympic squad without Usain Bolt came in fifth to end a run of three straight relay wins for the island nation. (One was stripped because of a doping case.)

Jamaica with Bolt used to be a virtual guarantee for gold. At these Olympics, a Jamaican women's team with the world's three fastest sprinters was the surest thing going.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-sprint champion in Tokyo, ran the second leg after an awkward, but legal, exchange with Briana Williams. She passed the baton to Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, the 100 silver medalist. Fraser-Pryce connected with Shericka Jackson, the 100 bronze medalist, and Jackson took the Jamaican women home in a national-record of 41.02 seconds. It was the night's least-surprising performance — but still impressive.

It also delivered a third gold of the games for Thompson-Herah, who won the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay in Bolt-like fashion.

“We got the national record, Elaine got her third gold medal, we’re all going home with a gold medal, so we’re just very grateful for the effort,” Fraser-Pryce said.

The United States won silver in 41.45 while the U.S. men weren't in the stadium the day after a bad exchange doomed them to a sixth-place finish in their qualifying heat.

Earlier, Hassan kept her own run of medals in middle- and long-distance going with a bronze in the 1,500 meters to go with her gold at the start of the week in the 5,000. Her assignment is not over yet. She'll chase a third medal in the 10,000 final on Saturday night. It will be her sixth race in eight days.

The Ethiopian-born runner, who competes for the Netherlands, won every one of her races in Tokyo before Friday by running at the back or near the back of the field and unleashing her speed on the final lap.

But she changed those tactics in the 1,500 final by surging to the front straight away and pushing the pace hard. She couldn't hold it. Faith Kipyegon of Kenya lurked on Hassan's shoulder through the last lap and made her move on the final bend. Hassan couldn't respond.

Kipyegon went away to retain her Olympic title and set a new Olympic record of 3 minutes, 54.11 seconds. Laura Muir of Britain also pushed ahead of Hassan to take the silver medal.

“I think the body is very tired,” said Hassan, who once again draped herself in a Dutch flag after her race. She made clear her aim for the 10,000 is no longer gold, it's just a medal.

“I (just) need this,” she said, holding up her bronze. “Not gold.”

Likewise, Allyson Felix needed any color medal to make history on Day 8 of the track and field competition in Tokyo. The 35-year-old American got it with a bronze in the 400 meters won in a romp by Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas, who beat Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic by .84 seconds.

Felix now stands alone as the most-decorated female athlete in the history of Olympic track, with 10 medals. She won No. 10 less than three years removed from a difficult pregnancy that left her wondering if she’d make it back to this point.

When it was over, she lay on her back on the track, hands covering her face but with a smile peeking through from behind them.

“This one is very different, and it’s very special,” she said. “And it just took a lot to get here.”

Also on Friday:

— Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda made his decision to come to the Olympics a highly-profitable one with a gold in the 5,000 meters to go with his silver in the 10,000. Cheptegei had said he was considering skipping Tokyo after an injury and a run of poor form.

— Liu Shiying of China won the women's javelin with a throw of 66.34 meters.

— The 50-kilometer race walkers were up at 5.30 a.m. in the northern city of Sapporo and Dawid Tomala won gold in what might be the event's last appearance at the Games. The 50K walk has been dropped from the schedule for Paris in 2024. Antonella Palmisano won the women's 20K walk.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Marcell Jacobs
Person
Dawid Tomala
Person
Sifan Hassan
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Antonella Palmisano
Person
Briana Williams
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Filippo Tortu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Track And Field#Italy#Ap#Italian#Jamaican Olympic#Ethiopian#Dutch#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
Related
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Olympic Latest: Gold for Serbia’s Preković, Italy’s Busà

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Jovana Preković of Serbia has won the first Olympic gold medal in women’s 61-kilogram karate kumite, beating Yin Xiaoyan of China by hantei after a scoreless final.
Worldrock947.com

Olympics-Athletics-Relay golds cap amazing week for Italy, Jamaica

TOKYO (Reuters) – Italy capped the most amazing week in their athletics history on Friday by winning a shock gold in the men’s sprint relay, as Jamaica’s women underlined their Tokyo dominance by romping home in theirs. On a night when American Allyson Felix also became the most decorated track...
SportsRunnersWorld

Sifan Hassan’s Unparalleled Attempt at an Olympic Triple

After she crossed the line in her sixth and final race, following 24,500 meters of track running across nine days, Sifan Hassan collapsed to the ground. It was Saturday night in Tokyo, and the 28-year-old Dutch athlete had just won her third medal of the Olympics, kicking to gold in the women’s 10,000 meters in 29:55.32.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Swimming & Surfingthemanual.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Learning To Take His Time

The peak of a swimming career is the Olympics, and few have done the Olympics better than Caeleb Dressel. One of the true breakout stars of the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old Floridian’s success can be measured in both weight (five gold medals, to be exact) and time, including world records in the 100-meter fly and 4-by-100-meter medley relay and a .48-second winning margin in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is the largest for the event in Olympic history. But despite his intimate relationship with the clock, he tells The Manual he was never much of a watch person until luxury timepiece-maker Omega approached him regarding a partnership.
SportsPatriot Ledger

Standring: Olympic champion Simone Biles is forever gold

An act of humility transforms Olympic sports when Simone Biles, the world’s most decorated female gymnast, bowed out of the uneven bars and vault events due to severe mental stress and concerns about personal safety. Certain that her condition would result in competitive loss, she made way for her team to step up and to later win Olympic silver.
Sportsthehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Gymnasticstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles: Gymnastics, World Championship and Olympics Achievement

Simone Biles is a defending gymnastics champion and famous athlete. She won a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the women’s balance beam category. Simone Biles is a role model for many athletes in not only the USA but in the whole world. She won multiple medals in Olympics, world championship, and other competitions.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Italy break world record to win team pursuit gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Italy broke their own world record to be crowned men's team pursuit Olympic champions for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy