Gable Steveson literally flips out after gold medal victory

By NBC Olympics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA wrestler Gable Steveson pulled off his trademark backflip celebration after winning the first gold medal of his Olympic career in dramatic fashion.

#Gold Medal#Wrestler#Trademark#Olympics#Combat#Nbc Olympics Usa
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
GolfGolf.com

How Nelly Korda’s new technique — and putter! — won her a gold medal

Welcome to Teachable Moments, GOLF’s weekly instruction column that will help you improve your game through the excellence and expertise of the Tour stars of the week. Class is now in session. Nelly’s new technique. It was a golden week in Tokyo for Nelly Korda. The World No. 1 continued...
Sportsthehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
Combat SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

Team USA Gold Medalist Uses Winnings to Purchase Mom a Food Truck

Tamyra Mensah-Stock starred for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, the champion wrestler is helping to make her mother’s dreams come true. So call it a golden medal move for both mother and daughter. Mensah-Stock plans to buy her mother a food truck. If you’re in Houston and see a food truck called The Lady Bug, stop on by. It’ll have the best barbecue.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.
Sportskiss951.com

All The Medals Won By Team USA At The Olympics

It’s hard to believe the Olympics are already over!. After months and months of postponing the games, no fans being allowed to watch in the stands, and many other restrictions hindering the games due to the Coronavirus pandemic; this Olympics will go down as one of the strangest in history. Nevertheless; the games are now over, and Team USA won the country medal count with an amazing 113 medals overall, 39 of which being gold.
Combat Sportsfoxwilmington.com

US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold medal in dramatic fashion at Tokyo Olympics

He won 10-8. It was the 21-year-old’s first Olympic gold medal of his career. He celebrated with an outstanding backflip. Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds of Olympic competition. He soundly defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul of Turkey, 8-0, in the quarterfinals and beat Mongolia’s Mönkhtöriin Lkhagvagerel in the semis before getting to Petriashvili – the No. 1 seed.
Minnesota StateNCAA.com

Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins 2020 Olympic wrestling gold at 125kg

Here we go. There’s a spring to Geno Petriashvili’s step that hasn’t been as evident in Steveson’s other opponents to the same degree, but Steveson is still working to utilize his strength as usual. Petriashvili’s tough, he’s forceful, and Steveson wasn’t moving as quickly with the same ease as he has against earlier opponents. Ninety seconds into the match, however, things started to turn for Steveson. He picked up a point after Petriashvili was dinged for passivity, and this changed the tide. Steveson followed his first point with a quick takedown off a trip. Petriashvili goes for a takedown of his down, but Steveson’s incredible defense enables him to counter and pick up a step out point. Those counters have served him well all tournament, but he also notched reversal points after Petriashvili earned his first takedown. Less a minute to go, Petriashvili turned it on and shut down Steveson’s momentum. A takedown and two turns flipped the score from 5-2 Steveson to 8-5 Petriashvili.
Combat SportsPine And Lakes News

At the Games: Gopher Gable Steveson to wrestle for gold

CHIBA, Japan — U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson booked his place in the gold medal bout of the men's freestyle super heavyweight category without conceding a single point in his three bouts on Thursday. Steveson, 21, first beat former Asian champion Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan with a 10-0 victory by technical...
WWEMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gable Steveson's stunning wrestling gold and a visit from Lynx star 'McBuckets'

Intro: Guest host Christina Long talks Olympics, as Minnesota's own gold medalist Suni Lee and gymnastics teammate Grace McCallum returned home Thursday to a welcoming committee of adoring fans. Lee became the newest American gymnast to be a household name, especially after her square-tip acrylic nails, which were designed locally, went viral after her big win. Plenty of other Minnesotans have continued to compete in Tokyo, including Gopher wrestling star Gable Steveson. The Apple Valley native won gold in heavyweight wrestling early Friday morning as he knocked off the three-time champion from Georgia. USA women's basketball, which features Lynx stars Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, will play for the gold Saturday night.
SoccerExpress-Star

SOCCER: Former Drover receives gold medal as assistant coach

The Canadian women's soccer team made history last week, earning the country's first Olympic gold medal in the sport. Former University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Drover, Adam Day, is an assistant coach for the Canadians and helped bring glory to the north. The Canadians earned gold in epic fashion by defeating Sweden in a shootout.

