Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Springsteen, US team qualify for equestrian jumping final

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team earned an encore performance in qualifying. Springsteen and gold medal-winning teammates Laura Kraut and McClain Ward secured a spot in Saturday night’s team jumping final with a trio of nearly perfect trips around the Equestrian Park course. Their combined 13 penalty points ranked fifth of 19 entrants — the top 10 advanced to the medal round. Springsteen is the daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa. The 29-year-old — ranked 14th in the world — failed to make the individual jumping finals in her Olympic debut this week but came back with a strong ride Friday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jessica Springsteen
Person
Laura Kraut
Person
Patti Scialfa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#U S#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Behind Viral VideosNBC News

Team USA Paintball player kicked off team after backlash over controversial TikTok

Andrea Martinez had just woken up from a nap when she saw the video of her Team USA Paintball teammate. Her husband had awakened her, telling her something was up with her team, as her phone "was going crazy," she said. Her teammates, who were competing on the East Coast, were frantically trying to contact her to alert her about the TikTok video that was setting off a firestorm.
Celebritieswxhc.com

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter claims silver medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, rocked her first-ever Olympic Games over the weekend, taking home the silver medal for the U.S. Equestrian jumping team. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Springsteen clan reacted with pure joy and triumph after Jessica's Olympic victory. "I FaceTimed them...
SportsNBC Chicago

Americans Qualify for Team Show Jumping Final Behind Dominant Swedes

The Swedes will be the ones to beat heading into the team show jumping final at Baji Koen Equestrian Park. All three riders, including newly minted back-to-back individual silver medalist Peder Fredricson, jumped clean under the 82-second time limit in qualifying. They were the only team of 19 to have zero faults across all three riders.
SportsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Team Bring Home Showjumping Silver Medal

Jessica Springsteen and the US equestrian team won big at the Tokyo Olympics!. With France getting two penalties in equestrian jumping, the U.S. and Sweden were set up for a jump-off in the Tokyo Olympics, an outcome the Americans were hoping for all along. However, the format for showjumping changed with this Olympics. In prior years, teams competed with four riders and took the top three qualifying scores. This year, the equestrian teams only were allowed three riders, thus making all three scores count.
Mountain View, CAlosaltosonline.com

Hayward’s mettle leads to a medal

Since returning from the Tokyo Olympics, Victoria Hayward has clung to her bronze medal like it was an iPhone. “I carry it everywhere,” the 2010 graduate of Mountain View High said last week. “I don’t think it’s been out of my sight.”. Considering what it took to win that medal...
MLBwcn247.com

Mets-Nationals resume...Stars meet again...Messi reunion

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals will pick up where they left off last night, when the opener of their series at Citi Field resumes today. It'll be the first game of a single-admission doubleheader. The game was stopped by rain last night in the top of the second inning. Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup.
New York City, NYwcn247.com

AM Prep-Segue

NEW YORK (AP) - In what was otherwise a rough two weeks in Tokyo for NBC Universal, viewers perked up a bit in the second week of the games when the U.S. team’s performance did the same. NBC’s viewership during the second week was down 46% compared to the second week in the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. The first week, NBC was down 52%. Overall, prime time Olympics viewership when NBC, cable networks and streaming is figured in averaged 15.6 million people in Tokyo. The Nielsen company said that was down 42% compared to Rio.
Sportswcn247.com

Tokyo's Olympic fears give way to acceptance, to a point

TOKYO (AP) — When the Tokyo Olympics began during a rising number of coronavirus cases, the majority of the host nation were in opposition. Japanese Emperor Naruhito dropped the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games began and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes’ “medal rush,” many were won over. They watched TV to cheer on Japanese athletes in an Olympics that ended Sunday with a record 58 medals, including 27 gold, for the home nation.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Sebastian Arias Making Debut at Irwindale Speedway

Irwindale Raceway will see a new driver on August 21st, as Sebastian Arias makes his debut in the ARCA Menards Series West race with Bill McAnally Racing. Sebastian is a first-generation race car driver from Bogota, Colombia. At twenty-one years old, he is the next Colombian driver coming up the ranks of NASCAR since Juan Pablo Montoya. Sebastian began his racing career at the age of eleven when he expressed an interest in karting. His natural ability for driving propelled him quickly through the ranks and opened doors for him.
Worldwcn247.com

AP Interview: Belarus sprinter feels safe, looks to future

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter says she feels safe after finding refuge in Poland to avoid punishment at home for criticizing her team officials at the Tokyo Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya now hopes to focus on how to keep up her world-class sprinting career. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press in Warsaw, she recalled the harrowing moments when she sought police help at the Tokyo airport and the sense of instant relief after being put under protection. The 24-year-old runner said she has already asked Polish officials to help her resume training. Tsimanouskaya and her husband, who followed her to Poland on a humanitarian visa, were keen to look toward a future of freedom, not just for them but for all people in Belarus.
MLBwcn247.com

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances. José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.
MLBwcn247.com

Red Sox skid...Doncic signs...Practice death charges

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejía (meh-HEE’-yah) singled with the bases loaded in the ninth, Boston’s Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, and it helped the Rays rally past the Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay’s lead in the AL East is now up to five games. The Rays were 2 of 9 with runners in scoring position before Mejía, who entered the game as a defensive substitution in the seventh, delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead. The Red Sox lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy