New Metroid Dread teaser isn’t your typical Nintendo trailer

Generally speaking, Nintendo games are colorful, happy affairs, and the trailers for those games reflect that with bright visuals and upbeat music. However, it’s becoming more and more clear that Metroid Dread is not that game. If its dark and unsettling announcement trailer wasn’t enough to convince you of that, then perhaps the game’s latest teaser trailer will.

The teaser comes in at just over 30 seconds long, so it isn’t very lengthy by any stretch. It does give us some possible insight into Metroid Dread‘s narrative, but more than that, it’s also pretty creepy. Sadly, we don’t get to see any new gameplay, as this teaser is entirely cinematic.

Still, it could prove exciting for long-time Metroid fans. For Metroid‘s entire run, the Chozo species has been frequently referenced but draped in mystery. This trailer suggests that we’ll at least learn more about the fate of the Chozo in Metroid Dread, so fans of Metroid lore are probably going to want to pick this one up.

was arguably the biggest surprise of Nintendo’s E3 2021. It’s been quite some time since we had a proper Metroid game that wasn’t a remake or a spin-off, and Metroid Dread could be a return to form for the series. While Metroid has always been one of Nintendo’s darker franchises, it seems that Metroid Dread may even be a more mature entry than most Metroid games.

We’ll just have to wait on Nintendo to reveal more about the title.

is out on Nintendo Switch on October 8th, 2021, the same day the Switch OLED launches.