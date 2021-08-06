It's back-to-school season—here's where to buy backpacks online

Amazon has introduced a new incentive for customers who opt to pay by palm. The company will pay $10 in store credit to those who enrol in their Amazon One program – the move away from paying for goods with physical credit cards and using your hand instead.Amazon announced the initiative in 2019 after their New York offices served as a trial run; they implemented several vending machines that used biometric tech to buy snacks and drinks, according to sources.Last September, the new Amazon One payment initiative reached Seattle stores – and now the advanced tech has been rolled out to...