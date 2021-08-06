Colorado DMV To Launch New Online Appointment Check-in Feature

Razer announced today a slight change to how some customers can pick up items from their shop through an online purchase. The company has launched a new system that will benefit players in Las Vegas and San Francisco as they can now order gear through their online shop, and then go pick it up at one of their two online retail locations. What's more, the buy online and pick up in-store option will be rolling out to RazerStore locations worldwide later this year, and they will be expanding next business day delivery services in Arizona, California, and Nevada. While that's cool for those parts of the country, we're waiting to see how they'll expand that system to the rest of the U.S. as we're sure a lot of people beyond the Southwest would love the same options. Here more info on the system from the company.