Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County Schools plan return to in-person school

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 5 days ago

We have some important updates to share with you regarding the 2021-22 school year. First, we want to clarify that we will begin the school year with in-person learning, 5 days a week. The first day for students is August 23. At this time, we will not offer synchronous remote learning (“Plan C”) as we did last school year. However, the BCS Virtual Academy could be a good fit for your family. More information about this opportunity can be found at virtual.buncombeschools.org.

