2021 USA, European Ryder Cup Standings: The Final Sprint

The 43rd Ryder Cup, originally set for the fall of 2020, was reschedule due to the COVID-19 scare. The new date is Sept. 21-26, 2021 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
The points system for the U.S. team will decide the top six players with Captain Steve Stricker choosing the final six. (Previously it was eight via points, and four captain’s picks.)
Stricker will announced his at-large selections following the 2021 TOUR Championship at East Lake.
Currently the top six players are Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, in that order.
Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Harris English and Patrick Cantlay round out the top 10.
Spieth and Reed are considered to be locks while English and Cantlay, both two-time winners this season, strong bets to make the team too.
The European team will be decided using the top nine players from two lists: the European Points (four) and Official World Golf Ranking Points (five). Captain Padraig Harrington will choose the final three.
Harrington will announce his at-large selections on Monday, September 13, 2021, following the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
As it stands Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick fill the automatic places on the European Points List.
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry currently occupy the OWGR spots.
Ian Poulter is said to be a lock as one of Harrington’s three picks with Sergio Garcia and/or Justin Rose filling a spot as well. So the battle for the final one or two spots will be amongst players on the bubble like Bernd Wiesberger, Victor Perez, Robert MacIntyre and Guido Migliozzi.
U.S. Ryder Cup Standings
Rank-Player-Points
1. Collin Morikawa – 18,720
2. Dustin Johnson – 17,233
3. Bryson Dechambeau – 15,347
4. Brooks Koepka – 15,139
5. Justin Thomas – 14,394
6. Xander Schauffele – 12,403
7. Jordan Spieth – 12,079
8. Patrick Reed – 10,816
9. Harris English – 10,650
10. Patrick Cantlay – 10,363
11. Daniel Berger – 10,194
12. Tony Finau – 10,052
13. Webb Simpson – 8,963
14. Scottie Scheffler – 8,849
15. Jason Kokrak – 7,991
Top 6 Qualify
European Ryder Cup Standings
European Points List
Rank-Player-Points
1. Jon Rahm – 10,123
2. Tommy Fleetwood – 5,400
3. Tyrrell Hatton – 5,045
4. Matthew Fitzpatrick – 4,590
5. Rory McIlroy – 4,544
6. Bernd Wiesberger – 4,039
7. Victor Perez – 3,722
8. Paul Casey – 3,538
9. Robert MacIntyre – 3,467
10. Guido Migliozzi – 3,418
Top 4 Qualify
World Points List
Rank-Player-Points
1. Rory McIlroy – 388
2. Viktor Hovland – 315
3. Paul Casey – 288
4. Lee Westwood – 240
5. Shane Lowry – 207
6. Victor Perez – 187
7. Robert MacIntyre – 173
8. Guido Migliozzi – 170
9. Bernd Wiesberger – 166
10. Ian Poulter – 155
Top 5 Qualify
