2021 USA, European Ryder Cup Standings: The Final Sprint

By Jordan Thomas
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOphj_0bJxYcNQ00
Justin Thomas, left and Jordan Spieth of USA celebrates after winning their Foursome Match against Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy of Europe during the Ryder Cup 2018 Matches at Le Golf National in Paris, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The 43rd Ryder Cup, originally set for the fall of 2020, was reschedule due to the COVID-19 scare. The new date is Sept. 21-26, 2021 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The points system for the U.S. team will decide the top six players with Captain Steve Stricker choosing the final six. (Previously it was eight via points, and four captain’s picks.)

Stricker will announced his at-large selections following the 2021 TOUR Championship at East Lake.

Currently the top six players are Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, in that order.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Harris English and Patrick Cantlay round out the top 10.

Spieth and Reed are considered to be locks while English and Cantlay, both two-time winners this season, strong bets to make the team too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427nwt_0bJxYcNQ00
Paul Casey shakes hands with and Brooks Koepka (R) after Sunday’s singles match of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The European team will be decided using the top nine players from two lists: the European Points (four) and Official World Golf Ranking Points (five). Captain Padraig Harrington will choose the final three.

Harrington will announce his at-large selections on Monday, September 13, 2021, following the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

As it stands Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick fill the automatic places on the European Points List.

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry currently occupy the OWGR spots.

Ian Poulter is said to be a lock as one of Harrington’s three picks with Sergio Garcia and/or Justin Rose filling a spot as well. So the battle for the final one or two spots will be amongst players on the bubble like Bernd Wiesberger, Victor Perez, Robert MacIntyre and Guido Migliozzi.

U.S. Ryder Cup Standings

Rank-Player-Points

1. Collin Morikawa – 18,720

2. Dustin Johnson – 17,233

3. Bryson Dechambeau – 15,347

4. Brooks Koepka – 15,139

5. Justin Thomas – 14,394

6. Xander Schauffele – 12,403

7. Jordan Spieth – 12,079

8. Patrick Reed – 10,816

9. Harris English – 10,650

10. Patrick Cantlay – 10,363

11. Daniel Berger – 10,194

12. Tony Finau – 10,052

13. Webb Simpson – 8,963

14. Scottie Scheffler – 8,849

15. Jason Kokrak – 7,991

Top 6 Qualify

European Ryder Cup Standings

European Points List

Rank-Player-Points

1. Jon Rahm – 10,123

2. Tommy Fleetwood – 5,400

3. Tyrrell Hatton – 5,045

4. Matthew Fitzpatrick – 4,590

5. Rory McIlroy – 4,544

6. Bernd Wiesberger – 4,039

7. Victor Perez – 3,722

8. Paul Casey – 3,538

9. Robert MacIntyre – 3,467

10. Guido Migliozzi – 3,418

Top 4 Qualify

World Points List

Rank-Player-Points

1. Rory McIlroy – 388

2. Viktor Hovland – 315

3. Paul Casey – 288

4. Lee Westwood – 240

5. Shane Lowry – 207

6. Victor Perez – 187

7. Robert MacIntyre – 173

8. Guido Migliozzi – 170

9. Bernd Wiesberger – 166

10. Ian Poulter – 155

Top 5 Qualify

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
