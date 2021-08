The year of the pandemic might have been a blessing in disguise for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, says Music Director Paul Haas. "During this past season, we had to reinvent who we were -- to expand our skill sets, our capabilities and our offerings," he says of the Fayetteville-based ensemble. "We became much more than a live orchestra. And even though we're beyond thrilled to get back to performing onstage, it's almost more exciting to know that we're going to retain and keep emphasizing things like live-streaming and creative virtual and online programming. In retrospect, we've been blessed to be able to use this past year both to define and then to become a truly 21st-century orchestra."