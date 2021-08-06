Cancel
Farm, Biofuels Groups: Biofuels can help reach 2030 zero-emission vehicle goals

stjosephpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House Thursday announced an executive order that sets a new target to make half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 zero-emission vehicles. According to a White House fact sheet, the order also kicks off development of long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards to save consumers money, cut pollution, boost public health, advance environmental justice, and tackle the climate crisis. However, the effort lacks links to biofuels.

stjosephpost.com

