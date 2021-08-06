Farm, Biofuels Groups: Biofuels can help reach 2030 zero-emission vehicle goals
The White House Thursday announced an executive order that sets a new target to make half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 zero-emission vehicles. According to a White House fact sheet, the order also kicks off development of long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards to save consumers money, cut pollution, boost public health, advance environmental justice, and tackle the climate crisis. However, the effort lacks links to biofuels.stjosephpost.com
