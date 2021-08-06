Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Virgin Galactic, Robinhood, Yelp, Novavax & More

By Yun Li, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Robinhood — Shares of Robinhood popped more than 9% after the company reiterated that it is not selling any additional stock. On Thursday, the company disclosed that existing shareholders will sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. The trading app also clarified Friday morning that these sales would not start right away, easing concerns about an immediate jump in stock supply that could weigh down the shares.

