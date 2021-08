PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 10, 2021) – As befits a new Master of Architecture, Yesenia Davila has methodically designed a career during her years at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). Davila came to PVAMU in 2015 from her hometown of Houston, the first member of her family to attend college. She graduated in May 2020 with undergraduate degrees in architecture and construction science and began work on her master’s that summer.