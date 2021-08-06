Fantasy Football Headaches: Seahawks and Bears Tight Ends
Tight end is the thinnest position in fantasy football and it doesn’t make things any easier for fantasy players when NFL teams have two tight ends competing for targets from the same quarterback. Unfortunately, that’s the case for the Bears with Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet and in Seattle with Gerald Everett and Will Dissly. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano discuss which will be the better tight end to target in 2021 fantasy drafts.www.si.com
