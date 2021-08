The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the end of The Suicide Squad. It's only been out for a weekend but by most accounts, The Suicide Squad is a pretty great movie. While its box office totals may not be that impressive, the movie is getting strong responses from critics and fans alike. The movie is funny and bloody and endearing and dark and is somehow able to balance all those things incredibly well. Considering all the things that director James Gunn was willing to do in The Suicide Squad it feels like nothing was off limits but apparently there was at least one thing that was, as Gunn admits he changed his original ending because even he thought it was too dark.