Woman Steals Lemonade Stand Tip Jar, Community Steps In And Saves Day

Who does this? A grown woman stopped at a lemonade stand in Ames, Iowa. She got a cup of goodness and then swiped the tip jar. Katelyn and Elias Smidt, 9 year old twins, couldn’t believe it. All of the money they’d made was gone. All of the money that they were raising for this year’s “Shop With A Cop,” in one pathetic second had disappeared. The twins’ mom called the police. She was told that while they were sorry and would send someone out to investigate there probably wasn’t much they could do. But wait, yes there was. They posted the story to their socials and what happened next was beyond what Katelyn and Elias could imagine. Over the next two days there was a non-stop line of police, fire fighters, first responders and community members. They bought cup after cup after cup of lemonade. And they tipped…big. The twins mom, Karen, said, “My kids went from scared and unsure of who to trust to all smiles and so excited to serve them lemonade. We are and continue to be overwhelmed by the support!” The twins emphasized that all of the generous money made will go to the Ames, Iowa area “Shop With A Cop,” a program dedicated to making holidays brighter for disadvantaged families. Another reminder from a couple of 9 year olds and an amazing community to always Be The Good.