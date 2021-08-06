Clint Eastwood is Old and Washed Up in First Trailer for Cry Macho

Even as an old man that’s looking as though he’s getting slower with every passing year, Clint Eastwood is still the kind of guy you’d say ‘Yes sir’ to when speaking to him. Plus, his description of being macho is more or less on the nose, since there’s nothing wrong with being macho, but it’s wise to realize that it needs to be balanced out by something else. The story of an old, not aging but old, rodeo star is one that a lot of people can likely appreciate when it comes to Eastwood, who’s been seen as one of the best western stars in the business, is kind of perfect in this instance since it affords Eastwood the chance to look and sound tough once again. Some might argue that he’s never stopped looking tough and they’d be partially right, but in the trailer, this man looks like someone that’s seen a few things in his life and has been beaten down and reshaped by the experiences he’s gone through until he’s as tough as an old leather belt. To be honest, that’s the way that a lot of people like to think about Eastwood.