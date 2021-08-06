Lizards with sticky toepads rule the trees
Data from 2,600 lizard species worldwide indicate that those with sticky toepads prevail. Many lizards are phenomenal climbers. Their sharp, curved claws are ideal for clinging to tree trunks, rocks, and other rough surfaces. However, in the precarious world of tree tops—filled with slippery leaves and unstable branches—three peculiar groups of lizards possess the remarkable evolutionary accessory of sticky pads on their fingers and toes.www.futurity.org
Comments / 0