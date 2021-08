We’ve entered day three of free agency and everything continues to be hush-hush in and around the Islanders. G.M. Lou Lamoriello and his confidants have put on a masterful display to not have let anything be divulged about any possible new deals in place with their key restricted and unrestricted free agents. Sooner or later though, the dam is going to break and we will either be treated to one piece of news or several transactions all at once.