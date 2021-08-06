Cancel
Lexington, SC

Lexington deputies searching for missing woman

News19 WLTX
 4 days ago

Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Officers say Carla Wells' family reported her as a missing. The last known contact between Carla and her family was June 2019

Deputies say long periods of no contact between Carla and family members is not unusual but they say not being able to reach her after a recent death in the family has caused concern.

Wells, 54, lives in Gaston. She’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. Her eyes are green and her family last saw her with reddish-brown hair and she has multiple tattoos.

If you’ve seen Carla, call 803-785-8230 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.




Columbia, SC
