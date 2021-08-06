Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Gov. Mike DeWine: 98% of Ohio's COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2021 have been unvaccinated

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G85iK_0bJxJSp300

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press briefing to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- his first in more than a month.

RELATED: More coronavirus coverage from WKYC

And while doing so, he shared some revealing numbers regarding the state's COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the start of the new year.

According to DeWine, Ohio has had 18,662 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021. Of those 18,662 hospitalizations, 18,367 of the patients had not been vaccinated for COVID-19, meaning that 98.4 percent of Ohio's COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2021 have been unvaccinated patients, while 1.6 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 have been vaccinated.

DeWine's data comes amid a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with the state of Ohio reporting 1,969 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday , one day after reporting 2,167 new cases on Wednesday -- the state's highest one day increase since October. With the more contagious Delta Variant having become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ohio, DeWine stressed the need for those who remain vaccinated to get the vaccine.

"No fact better illustrates how powerful the vaccines are than by looking at the people who have been in our hospitals for COVID since Jan. 1 of this year, when the vaccine first really started to have a big impact," DeWine said before revealing the data, which he said will be updated each Thursday and available for the public to view.

DeWine also noted that as of Friday, 58 percent of Ohioans age 12 or older -- the age threshold for being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine -- have been vaccinated, while 42 percent have not been vaccinated.

"We now live in a state with two groups of people: those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated," DeWine said.

You can watch Gov. DeWine's full press briefing in the video player below:

Comments / 12

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 12

Community Policy