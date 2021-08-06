Gianluca Busio's move from MLS to Italian club Venezia is 'a very proud moment'

The move from Greensboro to Kansas was a big one for Gianluca Busio. But the 19-year-old soccer star’s next move is bigger. Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday evening that it had agreed to transfer the U.S. national team midfielder to Venezia of Italy’s first division, Serie A. The Athletic reported that Sporting will receive at least $6.5 million in the deal, along with another $4 million in “easily achievable” bonuses. The Major League Soccer club will get 20% of the transfer fee if Busio is sold by Venezia to another club, The Athletic also reported, and other incentives could drive the fee even higher.