Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Gianluca Busio's move from MLS to Italian club Venezia is 'a very proud moment'

By Joe Sirera
greensboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe move from Greensboro to Kansas was a big one for Gianluca Busio. But the 19-year-old soccer star’s next move is bigger. Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday evening that it had agreed to transfer the U.S. national team midfielder to Venezia of Italy’s first division, Serie A. The Athletic reported that Sporting will receive at least $6.5 million in the deal, along with another $4 million in “easily achievable” bonuses. The Major League Soccer club will get 20% of the transfer fee if Busio is sold by Venezia to another club, The Athletic also reported, and other incentives could drive the fee even higher.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Gianluca Busio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Italian#Serie A#Athletic#Major League Soccer Club#Veneziafc En#Sportingkc#Cbs Sports#Paramount#Espn#American#Fc Dallas#Sporting Kc Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSdailyjournal.net

American midfielder Gianluca Busio leaves KC for Venezia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio has become the second American to transfer this summer to newly promoted Venezia. Sporting Kansas City said Thursday the 19-year-old midfielder had joined the Serie A club, which acquired midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Dallas last month. Busio had eight goals and nine assists in...
MLSgreensboro.com

United States and Gianluca Busio upset Mexico 1-0 to win Gold Cup

LAS VEGAS — Miles Robinson scored on a header in the 117th minute, and a United States junior varsity lineup upset a mostly front-line Mexico team 1-0 on Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Greensboro, N.C., native Gianluca Busio did not start for the United States but entered...
MLSKansas City Star

Sporting KC transfers Gianluca Busio to Italian Serie A club. Here are the details

After weeks of speculation, it’s finally official. Sporting Kansas City’s 19-year-old midfielder Gianluca Busio has been transferred to Italian Serie A team Venezia FC, pending a physical. Kansas City will reportedly earn a base of $6 million from the transfer and up to $11 million in future incentives and clauses.
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

Gianluca Busio secures transfer to Venezia FC

Gianluca Busio has become the latest young American to make the jump from MLS to Europe, as Sporting Kansas City agreed to transfer him to Serie A side Venezia FC. Long rumored to be moving to Italy, thanks in large part to his Italian passport, Busio becomes the second USMNT player to make a transfer abroad following their Gold Cup performances. He closely follows on the footsteps of Sam Vines, who is moving to Royal Antwerp in Belgium. Busio is also the second American to make a move to Venezia FC this summer, after FC Dallas product Tanner Tessmann, the godson of Clemson Tigers head football coach, inked a deal with the Italian club.
MLSESPN

Sporting KC's Gianluca Busio to join Serie A's Venezia as sides agree deal

Serie A side Venezia FC have agreed a deal with Sporting Kansas City to sign midfielder Gianluca Busio pending a medical and the agreement of personal terms, the MLS club confirmed on Thursday. Busio will become the latest United States international to join the newly promoted Italian club, with Venezia...
MLSKansas City Star

Sporting KC adds transfer midfielder José Mauri amid Gianluca Busio departure rumors

With the Major League Soccer trade deadline looming Thursday night and rumors swirling around the departure of midfielder Gianluca Busio, Sporting Kansas City has swooped for midfield reinforcement. Kansas City has reached a deal with Argentine-Italian midfielder José Mauri on a free transfer through the 2022 season with an option...
MLSPosted by
90min

Venezia FC sign Sporting Kansas City star Gianluca Busio

Serie A side Venezia FC finally announced the signing of Sporting Kansas City player Gianluca Busio on Thursday, days after the player lifted the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title with the U.S. men’s national team. Sporting Kansas City did not disclose the details of the transfer in their statement as...
MLSBlue Springs Examiner

Sporting KC loses midfielder Gianluca Busio to Italy’s top league

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio has become the second American to transfer this summer to newly promoted Venezia. Sporting Kansas City said Thursday the 19-year-old midfielder had joined the Italian Serie A club, which acquired midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Dallas last month. "Gianluca has embodied all of the core...
MLSfox4kc.com

Gianluca Busio and family bid farewell to SKC after signing with Venezia FC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder and academy product Gianluca Busio is heading to European football and has agreed to terms with newly promoted Serie A-side Venezia FC. During Sporting Kansas City’s 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Busio shared a short message with fans...
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

Thank you, Gianluca: Sporting wishes Busio best of luck in Italy

Sporting Kansas City Academy product and United States international midfielder Gianluca Busio has completed his transfer to Italian Serie A club Venezia FC. The 19-year-old departs for Italy after a brilliant stint at Sporting, where he flourished in the club's academy and blossomed into one of American soccer's best teenage players.
FIFAinputmag.com

Venezia FC’s Kappa jerseys are the hottest in all of soccer

Venezia FC has climbed back to the top flight of Italian football for the first time in nearly 20 years. Suffering through financial difficulties, the club technically fell out of professional soccer by being relegated to Serie D, fourth in the pyramid of Italian associations. And in its first season back in Serie A, Venezia FC will have the best kits in the league.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'It's a proud moment for me' - Trent’s reaction to new Reds deal

The Scouser committed his future to his boyhood club on Friday, penning the deal while out in Austria during the Reds' pre-season training camp. At the tender age of 22, Alexander-Arnold is already a Premier League, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup winner with 179 Liverpool appearances to his name.
MLS90min.com

Tanner Tessmann sends message to FC Dallas after Venezia move

Tanner Tessmann has thanked FC Dallas following his recent move to Serie A side Venezia, saying the club helped him define his 'dreams and goals'. The 19-year-old midfield prospect joined the Dallas academy - responsible for developing the likes of Weston McKennie, Chris Richards and Reggie Cannon - five years ago, working his way up the ranks before making his first-team debut last season.
Kimball, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

THAT'S ITALIAN!

After two years in Orbradoiro, Spain, Kimball's Mike Daum signed a contract with Bertram Dethona in Lega Basket Series A. Tortona, in the northern part of Italy, will be home for the 25-year-old Daum. He is listed on the Derthoma Basket roster as a power forward with a height of 2.6 meters and weight listed as 107 kilograms. Four other players from the United States are listed on the Derthona Basket roster. Daum graduated from Kimball High School in 2014 and played for South Dakota State, graduating in 2019. Since 2019, Daum has played in a Summer League for the Portland Trail Blazers and played the past two summers for the House of 'Paign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Venezia move for Chelsea defender Sam McClelland

Chelsea defender Sam McClelland is attracting Serie A interest. Promoted Venezia have expressed interest in the young stopper, though aren't the only Serie A club keen, reports TMW. Venezia have come forward to register their interest and are eager to wrap up a deal for McClelland quickly in the face...
MLSfox7austin.com

3-year-old Austin FC fan’s celebration gains attention from club, MLS

AUSTIN, Texas - A little Austin FC fan’s celebration is going viral across Austin. In a video from Austin FC’s match Wednesday against Houston Dynamo in Q2 Stadium, three-year-old Sebastian Heredia, while sitting atop his dad's shoulders, took off his jersey and celebrated with other fans shortly after Austin scored their third goal.
WorldBBC

Celtic: Andres Iniesta 'encouraged' Kyogo Furuhashi's move to Glasgow club

Barcelona and Spain great Andres Iniesta played a part in team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi's decision to sign for Celtic, the Japan forward has revealed. The 26-year-old agreed a four-year deal last month after leaving Vissel Kobe for an undisclosed fee. Midfielder Iniesta has spoken publicly about his admiration for the atmosphere...

Comments / 0

Community Policy