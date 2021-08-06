Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

We are in the dog days of summer, but don't let that stop you from heading to baseball heaven for $5 a ticket. The St. Louis Cardinals are giving their fans another chance to see them play for just five bucks. On sale now ticket for their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves and each ticket is just $5. The series is next week August 3 through the 5 and the ticket deal is good for any of those days in the series. These tickets are limited and will be available while supplies last, so don't wait.