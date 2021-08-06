Cancel
MLB

Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman recalls his senior yearbook quote: “The two-most important things in life are good friends and a strong bullpen,” said by former MLB manager Bob Lemon. Also, happy birthday shoutouts to Ginger Spice and Leslie Odom Jr. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented Monday-Friday by The Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.

#St Louis Cards
Comments / 0

Community Policy