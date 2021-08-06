How To Become A Subject Matter Expert: 5 Ways To Establish Credibility And Executive Presence

In order to become a true subject matter expert, you must possess more than just training and experience. Establishing credibility and executive presence requires more than just accumulated knowledge. Consider this question: where does credibility and authentic persuasion really come from? To step into your expertise, and your own executive presence, you have to connect your vision to your team - especially if your team is distributed across multiple time zones. In the hybrid work model, where remote work teams are how business gets done, here are five ways to establish your credibility and elevate your executive presence.