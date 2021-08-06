Republicans in N.C. House, Dems in Congress weigh in on vaccine mandates

The push and pull regarding vaccination mandates continues, both on Capitol Hill and in the state legislature, from Republicans and from Democrats. In Washington, D.C., two of North Carolina’s representatives in Congress have signed a letter requesting that COVID-19 vaccines be mandated for members and staff working on Capitol Hill. Reps. David Price, D-4th District, and Deborah Ross, D-2nd, put their names and offices to a request that the attending physician for Congress, Rear Admiral Dr. Brian P. Monahan, issue a vaccine mandate or require twice-weekly COVID testing for those members or employees who do not, or cannot, comply.