Spanish edition of The Alphabets of Latin America

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntananarivo, [Madagascar] August 6 (ANI): The Alphabets of Latin America, a poetry collection penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. during his stay and travels in Latin America between 2016-2019 is being translated into Spanish and will be launched at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2022. The book is being translated...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

