Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Shorter, Gator receivers must replace first-round NFL draft picks

Gainesville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a breakout season for the Florida offense in 2020 things are back to being a little bit of an unknown. Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask is gone as are his top three pass catchers from a year ago — Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. The three combined for 2,343 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air.

www.gainesville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#American Football#Wideouts#Florida Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
Florida StateYardbarker

5 Gators That Could Make or Break Florida's Season, No. 2: DL Zach Carter

Following a unique 2020 season, many programs around the nation have been looking to reestablish themselves and their identity through their offseason programs. The Florida Gators' identity rested in the unsustainable hope to outscore opponents with a high-powered passing attack and lackluster defensive efforts. However, in 2021, Florida looks to overcome last year's narrative, engineering success on both sides of the ball.
NFLgainesvillebizreport.com

Chris Doering Mortgage to Sponsor FWAA All-America Team and Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award

Chris Doering Mortgage has teamed up with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for the sponsorship of its 2021 Freshman All-America Team including establishing Doering’s former coach, Steve Spurrier, as the namesake of the FWAA First-Year Coach Award. This will be the 21st straight season in which the FWAA has named a Freshman All-America Team and the 20th consecutive year for the First-Year Coach, although the first time with a namesake for the award.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Defense stands out in first team scrimmage

With a little more than three weeks until the season opener against Boise State, UCF held its first scrimmage of the fall camp at the Bounce House Stadium Wednesday. Knights coach Gus Malzahn called it a great first step in gathering information and evaluating the players after the first week of practice. “We’re trying to figure out who’s ready, who needs more work and to start putting the ...
NFLUSA Today

Is Derek Stingley Jr the next great cornerback prospect for the NFL?

In the 2019 college football season, the story was about Joe Burrow and the LSU offense. It was for good reason as that side of the ball put up some ridiculous outputs on the way to the national championship. However, Derek Stingley Jr was receiving some publicity on defense. The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reportedly Injured At Practice Today

The Dallas Cowboys could be a bit shorthanded at tight end when they face the Arizona Cardinals this Friday night. According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz suffered an ankle injury during practice this Wednesday. The injury isn’t expected to be severe. “Cowboys TE Dalton...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Details Emerge Surrounding Raiders Exodus As Investigation Launches

The reasons behind the departure of four Las Vegas Raiders executives this summer remain largely unknown outside the organization, although some details have begun to emerge. The exits come as the team has launched an internal investigation, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Front Office Sports. That investigation — which is being assisted by lawyers outside the club — is a factor in why the Raiders haven’t publicly disclosed the reasons for those departures.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Emory Jones, Quarterback, Florida Gators

Coyle: Special, special, special athlete, this Gators quarterback has big-play physical traits. Emory has mostly a backup and run package player in this offense behind guys like Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. This fall is Emory’s time to take over the reins. In his limited time, Jones has shown that he can win at the college level solely based on his running ability. As a runner, Jones doesn’t shy away from contact and has the power to run through would-be tacklers. In the open field, he can make defenders miss or just flat-out burn them. His athletic ability adds a whole new element to any offense he’s in. If defenses don’t account for him on dropbacks he will take off and pick up easy yards. As a passer, his arm talent is undeniable, easy velocity on passes. Is able to make passes outside the numbers on a line. Rarely showed off the deep ball, but has special throws on tape dropping it in a bucket. Capable of making tight-window throws sticking it right on his receivers. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Five Tight Ends who could be First Round Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

This past draft saw the Atlanta Falcons take Kyle Pitts in the top five, making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. No other tight end was selected on day one and the next one off the board came at pick 55, when the Steelers took Pat Freiermuth. The upcoming 2022 class features a lot of depth. However, it is unclear who will end up hearing their name called on day one of the draft. Here are five players with the talent and upside to be a first-round selection next April (alphabetical order):

Comments / 0

Community Policy