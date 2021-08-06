Justin Shorter, Gator receivers must replace first-round NFL draft picks

Coyle: Special, special, special athlete, this Gators quarterback has big-play physical traits. Emory has mostly a backup and run package player in this offense behind guys like Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. This fall is Emory’s time to take over the reins. In his limited time, Jones has shown that he can win at the college level solely based on his running ability. As a runner, Jones doesn’t shy away from contact and has the power to run through would-be tacklers. In the open field, he can make defenders miss or just flat-out burn them. His athletic ability adds a whole new element to any offense he’s in. If defenses don’t account for him on dropbacks he will take off and pick up easy yards. As a passer, his arm talent is undeniable, easy velocity on passes. Is able to make passes outside the numbers on a line. Rarely showed off the deep ball, but has special throws on tape dropping it in a bucket. Capable of making tight-window throws sticking it right on his receivers. Subscribe for full article.