CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – To try to encourage more people to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor of Camden is planning to hold a “vaccine parade” on Tuesday. In Camden County, as of Saturday, 266 people contracted the Delta variant. Health officials say 99% of them were not vaccinated. The county also says more and more people between 18-29 years old are testing positive. New Jersey as a whole is seeing a 435% increase in cases from a month ago. The latest data available shows 59% of adults in Camden have received at least one dose of...