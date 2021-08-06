Cancel
Bishop Ivy looks back at past love with rose-colored glasses in “the Park”

By Chloe Robinson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak-ups are never simple. Many times after a relationship has ended it is so easy to focus solely on the good times, making you long for the person even more. Alternative-pop talent Bishop Ivy expresses that familiar feeling in his bold and emotive breakup song “the Park”. Through effortless falsetto and echoing soundscapes, there is deep sadness felt juxtaposed by an upbeat, electro air. He sorrowfully sings, “Even though I know you’re gone. I still wander in the park. I locked myself inside a garden.” He is trapped in a world of warm, happy memories and the imagery perfectly depicts that.

