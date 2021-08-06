Texas Assistant Coach Wins Gold For U.S Track And Field In Tokyo

The United States track and field team has had an overall disappointing Olympics in Tokyo this year compared to usual expectations. Yet, one Texas Longhorn's assistant coach won gold for the Americans on Tuesday after an outstanding performance at the discus throw.

Longhorns volunteer assistant coach Valarie Allman came in first place for Women's Discus with a throw of 226 feet, three inches on her first attempt. She managed to beat out Kristin Pudenz of Germany who won silver, and Yaime Perez of Cuba who won the bronze medal.

As a volunteer assistant for Texas, Allman has been with the program since the 2018-2019 season. She took the role in Austin after sustaining an excellent career in the discus throw for the Stanford Cardinal during her college days.

At Stanford, she was a seven-time All-American who broke the school record for the discus throw. Allman then threw an American record of 230 feet, two inches in 2020.

At the time on Tuesday, Allman had won the first gold medal at this year's games for the United States. Other Americans have now managed to win gold since then, but her initial first-place finish signals just how dominant her performance was.

Now, Allman will bring her first career gold medal home to Austin to add to her already memorable career.

