Errol Spence Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao is off – now Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas. Errol Spence Jr. might not be long in the sport of boxing as he had to withdrawal from more than likely his biggest professional payday as a boxer with a retinal tear. For those not a fan of big words like myself, that means damage to his eye, and that is something you need after boxing, which at the very least starts the clock towards retirement for the 2012 U.S. Olympian, and welterweight world champion.