Minnesota State

ZU-Beer? Minnesota Brewery Flashes Back With A ZUBAZ Beer Collaboration

By Paul Shea
Power 96
Power 96
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 90s were Minnesota's decade, the North Stars were at the top of their game in 91, the Twins won the World Series that year, and there were these things you wore called ZUBAZ and they too were Minnesotan. Now flash-forward to today and the retro looks are coming back, as is ZUBAZ, but in a little bit of a twist, the zebra-style striped pant makers have teamed up with Back Channel Brewing to create a ZUBAZ beer. Check out the hype video!

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

